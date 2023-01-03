When: Warwick supervisors meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: Supervisors approved the 2023 budget, continuing a trend that goes back to 1990, with no real estate tax increase for property owners in the township.

The budget: The $6.6 million budget has balanced revenues and expenditures. The millage rate will remain at 0.235.

Quotable: “Warwick Township has not had to raise taxes for more than 33 years, by being able to maintain the equivalent millage rate,” Warwick Township Manager Brian Harris said.

Expenditures: The major expenditures include 39.5% toward police and fire service, 11.4% for public works and roads, 11% for insurance and benefits, 10.1% for general government and 9.4% for intergovernmental expenses. Other expenditures include building, recycling, parks and planning.

Revenue: Earned income tax Increased by 11.3%, and local services tax increased by 9.3%. The largest percentage of revenue is for earned income tax at 52.9%. Other revenue percentages are for intergovernmental revenue at 11.2%, licenses, permits and fees at 8.7% and real estate taxes at 6.4%.

Other funds: Warwick Township has a fire company and ambulance capital fund of $253,058. The stormwater system replacement funds is $25,000, and the capital reserve fund is $95,000.

Right of way: Supervisors discussed using their condemnation powers to condemn more than 5,000 feet of the northern Hillcrest Avenue right-of-way area. Landmark Homes needs the right-of-way to build the road into the new Walton Hills development to the correct width.

Property background: The property was once owned by the late Samuel Becker, and left to his heirs, who cannot be located. Condemning the land needed for the roadway will enable Landmark to complete the road, so that it can eventually be dedicated to Warwick Township.

Extensions: Supervisors approved a 90-day time extension request submitted by Diehm & Sons for the Poje subdivision and a 90-day time extension request submitted by Rettew Associates for the Walton Hill subdivision.

Letter of credit: They also approved the Letter of Credit Reduction Request 3 for Warwick Crossing Phase I and the Letter of Credit Reduction Request 1 for Warwick Crossing Phase II. Supervisors approved Resolution 12-21-2022-02 accepting the dedication of streets in the Lititz Bend Phase I development.

Reorganization: Supervisors will hold their annual reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Warwick Township Municipal Building. They will be replacing two members of the Warwick Township Municipal Authority, Troy Clair and Don Engle, who are retiring. They will also be holding their regular business meeting, originally scheduled on the first Wednesday morning of the month.