When: Warwick School District virtual board meeting, March 16.

What happened: The board approved Monday, June 7, as the date for high school graduation.

Background: Last June, commencement was held as an online event with seniors “walking” in a closed ceremony at the high school auditorium. Before that, commencements had been held at Calvary Church in Lancaster.

What’s next: The venue for this year’s ceremony will be determined at a later date, depending on restrictions related to COVID-19. High school principal Kristy Szobocsan has been working with seniors to come up with a plan that meets their needs and considers all possible options.

COVID-19 update: Hershey announced that since the school year began, students have been able to remain in in-person classes except for one brief closing of the high school for several days in November due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, more than 80% of students have been able to remain in classrooms. The rest of students and their families had opted for online or home-schooling.

Vaccine: Hershey reported that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be made available to qualified staff through Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

New program: The district is looking to launch its pre-K program for the 2021-22 school year. The plan was put on hold with the pandemic, but now the school district hopes to provide pre-K education to select students who need the extra start before beginning kindergarten. The district will be interviewing for a pre-K teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary School.