- When: School board committee of the whole meeting, Jan. 7.

- What happened: Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch told the board that early planning on the district’s 2020-21 budget indicates a tax increase will not be necessary, although he cautioned much needs to be worked out.

- Details: Wertsch said expenditures are being projected at $12.7 million, $1 million more than the current year. But that’s still on balance with revenue, he said, bolstered by increases in real estate tax assessments, earned income tax collection, interest income increases, basic education subsidy funding and retirement reimbursement.

- Expenses: The budget includes $4 million for construction and $2.5 million for improvements and capital expenditures. It also has increases in salaries, retirement and transportation, but health insurance and debt service are expected to be unchanged.

- Other business: The board reviewed proposed policy changes involving purchases subject to bids, purchases being budgeted and public participation at board meetings. The participation policy requires those seeking to speak to sign in at the beginning of meetings. The revisions will be reviewed at the Jan. 21 board meeting.