When: School board meeting, Oct. 15.
What happened: The district received a check for $88,800 from the Warwick Education Foundation.
Background: The contribution represents funding from local businesses that have participated in the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit. This state-run program allows businesses to contribute to learning programs that benefit local students.
What’s next: The funds will go to various learning programs in the district.
Calendar change: Classes will start before Labor Day next fall. The board approved a calendar change for the 2020-21 school year, based on the collective bargaining contract with Warwick teachers. In the past, classes could only start after Labor Day. However, with a late Labor Day in 2020, students would have started classes well into September. With the new agreement, opening day for teachers will be Aug. 31. Students in grades 1-12 will start Sept. 1, and kindergarten will start Sept. 2.
Purpose: According to Superintendent April Hershey, the change will allow for a more reasonable end of the school year in June. Graduating students who are heading to jobs, education and military service, and students with summer jobs will be available earlier for these opportunities.
Athletics: Hershey reported plans are on hold for getting bids for the proposed field house, pending review of permitting by the Environmental Protection Agency. Based on information provided to the district by RLPS Architects, the permitting process is running at least nine months behind schedule.