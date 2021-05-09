When: Warwick School District online board meeting, April 20.

What happened: The board approved updated phased school reopening health and safety plans and also approved the updated elementary and secondary school instructional plans.

Why it’s important: Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Education recommendations, adjustments are being made to change safety distances in elementary classrooms from 6 feet to 3 feet. Secondary classrooms will continue to be spread as far apart as possible to reduce COVID-19 spread.

Cases down: Superintendent April Hershey said that by following state guidelines, Warwick had been able to keep its COVID-19 case count down and that the number of cases had dropped drastically in recent weeks, with no new cases to report in her most recent letter to families on April 20. She credited teachers, families and students for their commitment to social distancing and wearing masks.

Quotable: “I want to thank the community for their support over the past year,” Hershey said. “We have been able to do better than some other school districts in the area.”

Reopening plan: The plan details a number of areas that mostly have been continued, with slight revisions. These include appointing a pandemic coordinator team; cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting and ventilation in the schools; social distancing and other safety protocols; and monitoring student and staff health.

Elementary plan: The elementary school instructional plan is also something that is required by the education department. This simply updated some of the guidelines in the instructional program for elementary students. The guidelines cover green or low risk phases, yellow or moderate phases, and red or substantive phases. All the guidelines that were in place before will still be in place, such as cleaning, mask wearing and social distancing. The only change is that elementary students can be 3 feet apart instead of 6.

Secondary plan: The secondary instructional plan is very much the same, set up in green, yellow and red phases. In the case of secondary students, who are more likely to spread COVID-19, the district is trying to stick with having as much space between students as possible. If they can do the 6 feet that was being done previously, they will continue with that. In some situations the 3 feet guideline would be used instead.

Also: The board approved a plan to start a pre-K program for the 2021-22 school year. The program will be located at Kissel Hill Elementary School and have 34 seats available, with half in the morning session and half in the afternoon session. The students would be selected based on need.

Budget: Nathan Wertsch, chief financial officer, updated the board on the proposed 2021-22 budget, which is projected at $79.1 million. There is no tax increase needed for the proposed final budget, which would keep the millage rate at 16.37. He noted that this marks the third year in a row with no tax increase.