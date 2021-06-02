When: Warwick School District virtual board meeting, May 18.

What happened: Board President Michael Landis thanked the administration, teachers, staff, students and families for their efforts to mitigate COVID-19 and keep students in the classroom for most of the year.

Quotable: “You must be doing something right,” Landis said.

Looking back: The district, by enforcing mitigation efforts, was able to continue teaching in person for most of the academic year. The number of cases at the high school did prompt the district to suspend in-person classes for three days in November, but that was the exception and not the rule.

Looking ahead: Superintendent April Hershey said that there are many exciting events coming up, including concerts, sporting events, National Honor Society events and more. Graduation is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Calvary Church. Attendance at graduation will be limited, although that number is still being determined. There will be a link on the district’s website for family and friends to view graduation live. A recording of the ceremony will be available after the ceremony.

Reelected: The board reelected Nathan Wertsch as treasurer and executive assistant Janice Boyer as board secretary. It also said good-bye to its student representative, Olivia Hartman, who has served for the past two years. She is graduating.