When: Warwick school board committee of the whole meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: The school district is looking for ways to fill at least 38 support staff positions. Director of Human Resources Noelle Brossman outlined some of the approaches that are being considered.

Quotable: “We are getting wonderful people. We just need more of them,” Brossman said.

Needed staff: The vacant positions include 20 student support assistants, six special program assistants, and four food and nutrition assistants. Brossman said several new approaches to recruiting for positions could include expansion of hours, adding floater positions and providing wage incentives. The estimated cost relating to attracting and retaining support staff would total $450,000.

ESSER funds: Lindsey Stock, director of Elementary Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment, presented information about the ESSER Plan for Learning Loss, which requires that funds be used by September 2024. Stock said the English as a second language curriculum is being rewritten, and that there a few areas where students performed better post-pandemic. She indicated that the data they are seeing is helping to develop a comprehensive learning plan, adding that the school district will be looking at ways to continue funding once the ESSER funds have run out.

Library committee: In fall 2021, the school board began to have discussions about providing more oversight regarding the purchases of library resources. An ad hoc committee was created to help with the process, in order to provide a wider variety of voices. It was decided the committee would include district-level administration, building administration, librarians, staff from each school level and community members. There are currently 20 members. The Oct. 5 meeting of the committee was slated to review a list of more than 800 books for fall/winter orders. The next meeting is set for March 29, 2023.

Curriculum: Steve Szobocsan, director of Secondary Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment, reported that the next curriculum cycle runs from 2023 to 2024. In 2022-23, there have been no opt-outs for books at this point.