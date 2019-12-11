When: School board meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: Board members were sworn into office, including new members Ed Browne, of Lititz, and Lisa Miller, of Brickerville. Miller previously served on the board’s education committee, and Browne served on the finance and legal committee.
Other business: Michael Landis was reelected board president, and Todd Rucci was reelected vice president. As part of their annual reorganization, members were assigned to committees and as representatives.
Full board: The entire school board includes Landis, Rucci, Browne, Millard Eppig, Matthew Knouse, Miller, Leslie Penkunas, Nelson Peters and Debra Wenger. Student representative is Olivia Hartman.
Other positions: Nathan Wertsch was named investment officer. Kegel Kelin Almy & Lord LLP of Lancaster is solicitor. William Zee of Barley Snyder LLP of Lancaster is solicitor for special education services. Julie Brubacher will serve as an autistic support teacher at Warwick Middle School. Jill Gagliano will be a musical choreographer at Warwick High School. Anthony Caine, Tony Lutz, Shaun Stafford, Madeline Walton and Charles Lumene will be volunteer coaches.
Assignments: These board members were assigned to lead their committees: Kause, building and property committee; Wenger, education committee; Eppig, finance and legal committee; Rucci, student activities committee; Landis, personnel committee. Among representatives appointed were Eppig to the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center and Landis to Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.