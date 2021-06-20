- When: Warwick School District board meeting, June 15, held in person.

- What happened: The board unanimously approved renewing the contract of Superintendent April Hershey for five years. Hershey has served as superintendent since June 2009, making her one of the longest-tenured superintendents in the county.

- Background: Hershey led the district through a difficult year, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to online instruction in March 2020. Then for the 2020-21 school year, the district was able to remain open for in-person instruction the entire school year, except for a few days at Warwick High School and a couple of days at John R. Bonfield Elementary due to virus outbreaks.

- Quotable: “Warwick was one of the few school districts that was able to keep students in school,” said board president Michael Landis. “Much of the credit goes to Dr. Hershey and her strong leadership.”

- Salary: Hershey’s new contract calls for her to be paid a yearly salary of $205,000, an increase from her current salary of $190,852.

- Graduation: Hershey reported on the commencement ceremony held June 7 at Calvary Church. She said “graduation went really well and we have received wonderful feedback from families of graduates.” Hershey said much of the credit goes to high school Principal Kristy Szobocsan, who the superintendent said set out to give the Class of 2021 the graduation it deserved. This year graduates were surrounded by fellow graduates, family and friends.

- Hiring: The board approved the appointment of Melissa Miller as assistant principal at the high school. She is currently assistant principal at Central Dauphin East Middle School and is expected to join Warwick prior to the 2021-22 school year.

- Budget: The board approved the 2021-22 general fund budget of $79,339,136. For the third year in a row, the district will not be increasing taxes, keeping the millage rate at 16.3711.

- Other business: The board approved a tax assessment appeal from Arc One Lititz Partners for property located at 50 Rock Lititz Blvd., with a new assessment of $9,424,200. They also approved a settlement of the tax assessment appeal filed by Target Corp. for property located at 960 Lititz Pike, at a new assessment of $9,841,200.

- Student representative: In September, the board will be joined by the newly appointed student representative, Liam Zee, who also will serve on the Student Activities committee.

- Fair funding: Four local citizens attended the meeting to urge the school board to support the bipartisan Basic Education Funding Commission of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Amanda Peiffer, who has been a Warwick School District teacher for 21 years, asked the board to support the fair funding formula, which is intended to remove politics from state school funding decisions, directing money to school districts based on objective factors such as student enrollment, needs of the student population, school district wealth and capacity to raise local revenues.

- Masks: Parent Courtney Lazar wanted to express her belief that mask wearing should be optional for students next year. She was told that the school district would be following the guidance in place at the time from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

- Quotable: “I want things to get back to normal,” she said, adding that she did not want her children to have to wear masks and did not want them to be vaccinated. “COVID-19 is no different than flu or other respiratory conditions.”

- What’s next: The board will not hold Committee of the Whole meetings in July and August. The regular school board meetings will be held in person on the third Tuesday of the month as usual.