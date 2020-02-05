When: School board meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: Nathan Wertsch, chief financial officer, gave an update on budget planning for the 2020-21 school year, telling the board that the district is still on target for no tax increase.
Details: Wertsch reported on notable budget developments, including an increase in real estate tax assessments. There is $22.5 million additional assessed value, providing an additional $368,985 tax revenue.
Start time: A proposed change in start and end times for district students was discussed by Assistant Superintendent Melanie Calender.
Quotable: “As a result of the collective bargaining agreement, we have an additional 10 minutes in each school day,” Calender said. “We thought it would be easy, but it isn’t as easy as we expected.”
Reasons: Changing the culture that has existed for many years is one of the reasons it is more difficult than expected. Another concern was that by adding 10 minutes to either the beginning or the end of the day, there would be complications in arranging transportation.
Solution: They decided the best thing would be to add five minutes at the beginning of the day and five at the end. By doing this, there would be no need to change the bus schedule. However, one trade-off would be eliminating home room time at the start of the day for high school students, who would go directly to first period classes.
Benefit: Calender said that the main benefit would be to increase the amount of core educational time in the elementary schools. She said that teachers are always saying that there is not enough time in the day.
What’s next: The proposal will be discussed further and would also be reviewed by the student advisory committee. It is being considered for possible implementation in the 2020-21 school year.