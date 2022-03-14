When: Warwick school board committee of the whole meeting, March 1.

What happened: During its nonvoting meeting, the board focused on challenged materials procedures, appointing a new solicitor for the school district and previewing the upcoming 2022-23 budget.

Challenging material process: Assistant Superintendent Melanie Calender reported on updates to the process to challenge learning materials, noting that the current procedure was instituted back in 2011, and until recently, challenges had never gone beyond the first step. The first step involves contacting the school principal about the complaint. If the situation is not resolved at that point, a questionnaire will be completed and then sent to appropriate staff and administration. A review committee that includes the principal, teachers, teacher supervisor, curriculum director and assistant superintendent would be convened to make a decision on the validity of the complaint.

Adjusting timeline: At the March 1 meeting, board member Matt Knouse suggested that six years was too long and the review process should be able to be done every four years. Calender explained that the six-year cycle relates to the time period in which curriculum is written: every six years on a rotating basis. Warwick High School English teacher Joan Bohan reported that the six-year term also ties into the licensing of materials.

Public comment: Parent Elizabeth Radecic spoke up on behalf of her twin kindergarten children who are Black, expressing her concerns about deviating from an educational curriculum that creates an undue burden on educators. “Moms for Liberty, who is driving this initiative, doesn’t want their children to learn a real Black perspective, so they target resources like ‘All American Boys’ and the ‘1619 Project,’ but then they have the audacity to believe they can make decisions for my kids. Make no mistake, what they are perpetrating on our district is racial harassment,” Radecic said. Another parent, Jim Senft, identified himself as founder of a group called Fathers Understanding Critical Knowledge. He asked that the school district do what is best for students and teachers and not change the process, which would not be fiscally conservative.

Solicitor bids: Four law firms made presentations in order to be considered as solicitors for the district. Last fall, Knouse had requested that the board go through the review process to appoint a new solicitor. Those making presentations were Fox Rothschild, of Philadelphia; Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP, of Hershey and New Britain; Appel, Yost & Zee LLP, of Lancaster; and current district solicitor Kegel, Kelin, Litts & Lord LLP, of Lancaster. The board will be reviewing the presentations and make their selection at a later date.

Mask policy questions: During the Kegel, Kelin, Litts & Lord LLP presentation, board member Emily Zimmerman asked whether the firm would have done anything different in advising the school district on the mask mandate issued by Pennsylvania last year. Bill Pratt, of the firm, responded by saying, “We would not advise clients to do anything illegal or to defy orders.”

Budget: CFO Nathan Wertsch provided an update on the 2022-23 school district budget. He reported that there are are still many major unknowns, on both on the revenue and expense side. In local revenue, assessed value increases have leveled off lately, but there are still projects in the pipeline. Tax assessment appeals have leveled off. Interest earnings have the potential for rate hikes, which could yield additional revenue. State funds are very much uncertain, with no idea as to what state funding increases might come.

Quotable: “We still hope to be at or as close to a 0% tax increase as possible. I still don't see a potential increase on the higher end of the allowable range on the table at this time,” said Wertsch, adding that next steps will include continued budget adjustment, with the proposed final budget due in May and a final budget vote in June.