When: Warwick school board meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: The school board said goodbye to several members of the Warwick School District family.

Remembrance: The school board held a moment of silence in remembrance of beloved former high school teacher Curt Morris, who died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Board member: The board also thanked longtime board member Debra Wenger for her 12 years of service. Superintendent April Hershey presented Wenger with a gift honoring her service. She had chosen to not run for reelection as a board member. “This is my last meeting as a school board director, and I leave with a heavy heart. I have watched this community grow into a divided community,” said Wenger, adding that she hoped that respect and compassion can be restored.

Principal to retire: The board also acknowledged Lisa Bonfield, principal at John Beck Elementary School, who will retire in August after 37 years in education. She served the Warwick School District as an instructional support teacher, special education consultant, and then principal at John Beck Elementary School.

Mask mandate: Masks and quarantining were discussed at the meeting, following the Nov. 10 reversal of the mask mandate that had been set by acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam after Labor Day. The Warwick school board agreed to keep masks optional.

Public comment: At least 23 parents expressed their frustrations that the district lifted the mask mandate in the middle of the school day, which did not give them time to talk to their children about masking. Pediatrician Dr. Sara Bowen said that she breathed a huge sigh of relief when she heard that COVID-19 vaccines would be made available to children ages 5-11. But by lifting the mask mandate so soon, parents would not have time to have their children fully immunized before masks became optional.

Quotable: “One and a half years into the pandemic, some think it does not affect children. It does,” said Bowen, noting that COVID-19 is now the eighth leading cause of death in children and can also lead to multisystem inflammatory disease in children.

Board responds: Only one school board director, Leslie Penkunas, spoke in favor of continuing the mask mandate until January. “At the very least I would like to see the elementary school buildings stay masked until the end of December, since high school and middle school students can already be vaccinated,” Penkunas said. Board member Matt Knouse suggested that quarantining should also be eliminated, saying, “Kids get sick. If they get sick, keep them home. If they are not sick, they can go to school.”

Library material: Superintendent Dr. April Hershey reported that a new Library Materials Review Committee has been formed in order to review library materials prior to placement in the school district’s collections, providing a community perspective. The Library Materials Review Committee will include Warwick School District librarians, secondary and elementary administrators, teachers from each level, two board members, and four community members. The board members are Leslie Penkunas and Matt Knouse, with community members Rachel Hales, Lindsay Clark, Kathleen Ciccarone, and Kimberly Regennas Taylor.

2022-23 budget: The board adopted a resolution stating that they will not increase real estate taxes or any other taxes for the next fiscal year by greater than the 3.4% Act 1 Index. Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch reported that it is anticipated that the 2022-23 budget should still be on target to require no tax increase.

Other business: Warwick Education Foundation President Grant Hummer and Executive Director Barbara Mobley, presented the school district with a check for $93,600, which was received from local business contributions through the Earned Income Tax Credit program. The funds will be used to purchase iPads, laptops, and to enrich reading in the district.