When: Warwick virtual school board meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: Michael Landis was reelected as board president and Todd Rucci as vice resident at the board’s annual reorganizational meeting.

Other assignements: Approved as committee chairpersons were Matthew Knouse, Building and Property Committee; Debra Wenger, Education Committee; Millard Eppig, Finance and Legal Committee; Rucci, Student Activities Committee; and Landis, Personnel Committee.

Also: Eppig was appointed as Lancaster County Career & Technology Center representative. Peters was named as Joint Municipality Strategic Planning Steering Committee representative. Landis will serve as Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 representative, Eppig as legislative representative, Peters as Lititz recCenter representative and Landis as labor and management representative. Nate Wertsch will serve as Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representative.