When: School board meeting, Sept. 17.
What happened: The Warwick Education Foundation presented the district with a check for $27,548 to fund 12 grants for 31 teachers to provide unique programs for students in all of the district’s schools.
Background: The foundation has been working with the community and businesses to raise funds for extra programs. Since it began two decades ago, it has provided over $2 million to the district, said Grant Hummer, foundation president.
Examples: One of the grants is a food and nutritional program to be used in the consumer science department of the high school to understand healthy lifestyle choices. Students will be using test kits to learn about nutritional content of food, avoiding bacterial contamination, and proper disposal of food to reduce pollution. Another is for seventh graders at the middle school to attend a live theater performance of “My Heart in a Suitcase,” which is the story of a Jewish family in Nazi-controlled Berlin that choose to send their daughter to safety in Great Britain.
New school year: Superintendent April Hershey reported that the school year got off to a good start on Sept. 3. She noted that the district’s first facility dog, Wally, began school that day. The facility dog has been visiting all of the schools, and will be joined by additional dogs in coming months.
n Student representative: The board welcomed Olivia Hartman as its new student representative. She is a junior at Warwick High School.
Concerns: Two community members voiced concerns to the board. Barry Reheard requested that there be a mechanism for parents and the public to express their concerns more directly to board members. He also was concerned about filtering of social media platforms that he did not think happened quickly enough. Pete Carson was concerned about accurate information being provided by the school board and school district in regard to the proposed field house and air conditioning in the high school gym.