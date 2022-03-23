When: Warwick school board meeting, March 15.

What happened: Several personnel changes happened at the regular meeting, including the unexpected resignation of board President Millard Eppig Jr.

Eppig made his announcement at the close of the meeting, reporting that he was resigning because he and his wife were moving to the Ephrata area. His resignation will be effective on March 24.

What’s next: Vice President Todd Rucci will preside over the April 19 meeting, when the board will officially accept Eppig’s resignation and discuss their plan to fill the vacancy. The board will have 30 days from that date to name a replacement to Eppig’s position.

Background: Eppig was reelected to his fourth term as a school board director in November. He has been on the school board since December 2009. In his 13 years on the board, Eppig has chaired both the buildings and property and the legal and finance committees, as well as serving as legislative representative and Lancaster County Career & Technology Center representative.

Quotable: “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the community; the district is headed for great things in the future with Dr. (April) Hershey and her team. I am most proud to have served the LCTC, an institution I graduated from,” Eppig said.

Other resignations: Two long-time members of the athletic department, athletic director Ryan Landis and field hockey coach Bob Derr, announced their resignations. Landis resigned after nine years, to pursue a new position as athletic director at the Hempfield School District. Derr’s resignation comes after 49 years of coaching, including becoming a nationally recognized field hockey coach. He has led his teams of young women to some 630 wins, three state titles, six district titles, 13 Lancaster-Lebanon titles, and 15 section titles.

New personnel named: With several recent departures, there were also a number of elections approved by the board, notably Joshua Barnas named as assistant principal at Warwick High School. Other positions filled were long-term substitute third grade teacher, district public relations and marketing coordinator, health room RN, student support assistant, behavior support assistant, assistant boys’ lacrosse coach, Unified Track head coach, assistant football coach and assistant football coach.

Equity definition: The board voted 8-1 to approve the district’s revised educational equity policy in its second reading. The policy outlines that “Equity in education is defined as every student having access to the resources and rigor they need at the right moment in their education across race, gender, ethnicity, language, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family background and/or family income.”

Dissenting vote: The sole dissenting vote was from Matt Knouse, who said that he did not like seeing the different categories of persons who are to be treated with equity. “It’s not that I don’t believe in equity. I am not racist. Anyone who knows my heart knows that,” said Knouse, adding that he did not like to see government overreach in determining the definitions of equity.

Curriculum program: The board approved a new pilot program that would allow parents and other interested parties to review the school district’s curriculum. The pilot program is in response to criticism from some parents on curriculum materials. Those interested in viewing the newest elementary curriculum resources will be able to set up an appointment to review the materials between March 15 and April 7. They should call 717-626-3734, ext. 3733, to use the preview room at the district office. Feedback forms will be available and collected by staff at the end of each visit. Forms will be shared with the education committee and the applicable curriculum writing team.

Solicitors chosen: After reviewing four law firms at the March 1 committee of the whole meeting, the board decided to keep Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord LLP, of Lancaster, as district solicitor for 2022 and William Zee, of Appel, Yost & Zee LLP of Lancaster, as the solicitor for special education services for 2022.

Other business: The board approved Monday, June 6, at the graduation date for the Class of 2022 at Calvary Church on Landis Valley Road. The board also approved four Sunday use facilities requests for Lancaster Evangelical Free Church to use the high school and middle school parking lots for Sunday in the Park on June 5, the Warwick Midget Football Association to use Turf Football Stadium 14 for a football clinic on May 22, the Lititz Youth Soccer Club to use the stadium for practices from March 27 through June 12, and the Hooley Booster Club to use the high school auditorium and lobby for its dress rehearsal on April 3. They also approved a recommendation from the education committee for a dual enrollment agreement with Goethe Institute, beginning with the 2022-23 school year. The Goethe Institute offers a dual enrollment opportunity for students studying German.