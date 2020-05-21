What: Warwick school board online meeting, May 19.

What happened: Superintendent April Hershey said the district still plans no tax increase in the 2020-21 general fund budget, which is set to be approved in June. The budget is projected at $77.2 million with a tax rate of 16.3711 mills, or roughly $16.37 for each $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Finance report: Nathan Wertsch, chief financial officer told the board the district will address issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by balancing its top priorities: limiting impact on students, classrooms, programs and staff, while not increasing the tax burden on taxpayers.

Quotable: “We have prepared and we will be all right,” said Wertsch, who acknowledged the unknown impact of lower real estate tax collection, declines in earned income taxes, interest rates at near zero, lower real estate transfer taxes, and an unknown level of state-funded revenue.

School year: The district will end online classes June 9 but will continue providing meals to those in need over the summer. The community has donated more than $7,000 toward the program.

Graduation: The high school graduation will be aired on the district's website at warwicksd.org and on Blue Ridge Cable 11 at 6:30 p.m. June 9. The program is being prerecorded with the seniors walking across the stage to accept their diplomas at scheduled times.

Personnel: The board approved the appointments of nine new teachers for the fall. It also accepted the retirement of Sandra Yoder as a life skills teacher at Warwick Middle School.