When: Warwick School District School board meeting, Feb. 15.

What happened: The board held a moment of silence in memory of Libby Miller, the Warwick fifth grader who died in a car accident on Feb. 9.

District grieves: The board and those attending the meeting remembered the 10-year-old, whose mother, Brooke Lobaugh, is a language arts teacher at Warwick Middle School. Superintendent April Hershey said that the school district was grieving the loss of the John R. Bonfield student, who had brightened the lives of so many. She added that counselors are available at each school to talk with students and staff members who may need support.

Resignations: The Warwick School District honored Ryan Axe, who resigned from his position in January as director of secondary education for the Warwick School District. Axe was appointed as superintendent of the Manheim Central School District on Jan. 24. At the Warwick School Board meeting, Dr. Hershey presented Axe with a red and black vase made by Warwick High School artist and teacher Nate Nixdorf. Other resignations include Juliet Ashton, coordinator of student services, effective on March 30; Tracey Barrell, learning support teacher at Warwick Middle School; and Jackie Yanchocik, public relations and marketing coordinator for the district. The board also approved the retirement of Lynn Bare as a special programs assistant at Warwick Middle School.

Emotional Support Program: The board approved the Emotional Support Program at Warwick High School that had been presented by Ashton at the Feb. 1 committee of the whole meeting. Ashton had reported that the proposed programming offers a way to continue to improve services to students. She also noted that work immersion programs would be Warwick’s next area of focus.

New SRO: The board approved the appointment of Peter Sheppard as school security officer at the Warwick School District. Sheppard will be replacing officer Ken Wolfe, who retired in December 2021, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Sheppard has been a police officer with Ephrata Borough.

Equity definition: The board approved two board policies in the first reading, with one relating to federal fiscal compliance and the other to educational “equity.” In early January, the board had responded to a request to define the word “equity,” with board members offering their definitions. At that meeting, the board settled on one of nine possible definitions of equity — “Equity in education is defined as every student, no exceptions, having access to the resources and rigor they need at the right moment in their education” — but would later abandoned that definition in favor of one used by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. At a Feb. 1 meeting of the board, it was suggested board member Leslie Penkunas, along with several administrative people, that the district go back to the definition of equity as stated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, in which “Equity in education is defined as every student having access to the resources and rigor they need at the right moment in their education across race, gender, ethnicity, language, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family background and/or family income.”

Decision: While the board ultimately approved as a first reading the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s definition, there was some controversy. Board member Leslie Penkunas said she felt strongly that the wording should follow state guidelines because it made it clear that equity should apply to all students across all categories. Assistant Superintendent Melanie Calender explained that the state definition made it clear that the school district needed to meet the needs of all students in all categories. When asked if education should apply to each child or to each group, Calender responded, “It’s both.”

Other business: The board approved the appointment of Scott Landis as a member of the Finance & Legal Committee.