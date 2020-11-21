When: Warwick school board online meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: COVID-19 was a key topic as Superintendent April Hershey expressed optimism about high school students’ return to in-school learning Nov. 18 and board members defended the district’s decision on sports playoff games.

Why it matters: School board member Todd Rucci expressed support for the administration’s tough decision to forfeit District 3 playoff games of the football team and girls soccer team while students were out of school. The football team was scheduled to play Governor Mifflin for the district championship.

Quotable: “As a coach and father of a player, this was hard,” Rucci said. “We had a winning season and it is unfortunate that we could not finish.”

What’s next: Hershey said there were no plans for another shutdown, but the situation remains ever-changing “from day to day, and even from hour to hour.” She urged families to have a plan in place in the event their school or the district must shift to the red/substantial phase with remote learning.

Budget: The board adopted an Act I accelerated budget opt-out resolution, meaning the district will not increase real estate or other taxes for the next fiscal year by more than 3.5%.

Personnel: The board voted unanimously to extend the contract of Assistant Superintendent Melanie Calender for another five years. Calender has been in the Warwick School District since 2001, previously serving as principal of Lititz Elementary and Kissel Hill Elementary schools, education consultant, instructional support teacher and as a learning support teacher.

New teachers: The board approved hiring Kristen Bonshock as an intervention specialist at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, Dominick Foster as long-term substitute social studies teacher at Warwick High School, and Teresa Ashby as a long-term substitute gifted teacher at John Beck Elementary and Lititz Elementary.

Donation: Barbara Mobley, executive director of the Warwick Education Foundation, presented a check for $25,000 to support the district’s initiative for additional technology resources. The grant is from BB&T Bank, through the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

Appointment: The board approved Jim Koelsch to the Finance & Legal Committee. Koelsch has served on the committee in the past and the board welcomed him back.