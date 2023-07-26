When: Warwick school board meeting, July 18.

What happened: The board approved the appointment of W. Mark Stuckey as an assistant principal at Warwick High School.

Details: Stuckey is a 2010 Warwick graduate. He received his education at Marist College and Millersville University and was a social studies teacher. Stuckey also has experience as a baseball coach.

By the numbers: Stuckey’s annual salary is $89,600.

Quotable: “It’s great to be back at the high school where I graduated,” Stuckey said.

Why it matters: Stuckey will be filling the role of the third assistant principal at the high school, a position that was eliminated several years ago. The district decided to restore the position in order to serve the needs of the high school. He will be joining Principal Kristy Szobocsan and Assistant Principals Joshua Barnas and Justin Welker.

Health and safety plan: The board approved the health and safety plan required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The health and safety plan is part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.

Vote: The plan was approved 7-1, with the one vote against from board member Emily Zimmerman. She explained that while she is not opposed to health and safety, she does not think the government should be involved. Parents should be making decisions relating to health and safety, she said.

Student representative: It was announced that Warwick High School student Zoe Wiker will be serving as the non-voting student representative for the school board. She will begin her duties in September.