When: School board meeting, Dec. 17.
What happened: The Building and Property Committee presented a recommendation to replace the turf field at Warwick High School’s Grosh Field. The turf field is showing normal wear and tear, and needs maintenance to continue its usefulness. Typically turf fields last for about 10 years. The total estimate from Field Turf was for $425,000, which includes removing and disposing existing turf.
Also: On second reading, the board approved the board policies for professional development, facilities and workplace safety, building security, emergency preparedness, response relations with law enforcement agencies and school security personnel.