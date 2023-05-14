When: Warwick school board committee of the whole meeting, May 2.

What happened: After four years without a tax increase, Warwick is looking at a tax increase of 0.09 mills in its proposed 2023-24 final budget.

By the numbers: The proposed final budget is currently set at $82.95 million. The increase of 0.09 mills would represent a 0.55% tax increase, which equates to an additional annual payment of $18.45 for a median household assessed at $205,000.

Details: Nathan Wertsch, chief financial officer, said the district has a balanced budget operationally but may want to add the millage increase to help cover debt service.

Background: The potential tax increase stems from a discussion in January, when Raymond James financial advisers addressed Warwick’s debt service and bond issues relating to building renovations at Warwick High School and John Beck and Kissel Hill elementary school.

Options: At that time, Raymond James reviewed two options for borrowing the estimated $110 million for renovation projects. The first was to lower overall debt service by adding a millage increase of 0.09 mills per year for five years or 0.45 mills total. That would cut Warwick’s future debt service payments short by five years and save $21 million in interest expense. The second option was to have no millage increase, but that would extend debt service payments by five years and add $21 million in interest expense.

Quotable: “This (the tax increase) was the recommended option, since paying $21 million in interest is not the best use of taxpayer dollars, and it would tie the hands of future school boards with restrictions on how they could borrow to finance additional capital needs,” Wertsch said. “That small increase, which is solely related to debt service and not needed for operational expenses, will definitely lessen a future tax increase in the upcoming years.”

What’s next: The board is set to vote on the proposed budget at its May 16 board meeting. The budget will then be on public display. It will continue to be adjusted, with another update at the June 6 committee of the whole meeting. In early June, the intent to adopt the final budget will be published in LNP | LancasterOnline, with approval set for the June 20 meeting.

Library policy: Jeffrey Litts, district solicitor, provided an overview of the district’s library policy. An attorney counseling public schools in the areas of civil rights, charter schools, collective bargaining and other law issues, Litts has been consulting with the district to develop a formal policy.

Quotable: “Libraries are meant to have a diversity of ideas,” said Litts, adding that there is disagreement on topics like gender and race in school libraries.

New policy: The new library policy would set up guidelines, with the premise that parents and guardians have the right to opt children out of materials they don’t want them to read. The policy would also establish criteria for reviewing controversial materials, and there would be a process for retiring outdated and damaged books. Only books that have been vetted by the library review committee would be permitted to be donated to the school libraries. Books could only be challenged by parents or guardians, not by anyone in the community.

What’s next: The board will have its first reading of the policy May 16, with the second reading June 20, Litts said. It will be posted online six days prior to the next board meeting.