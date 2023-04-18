When: Warwick school board committee of the whole meeting, April 4.

What happened: The school board was updated on a proposal to create a partnership between the district and Owl Hill Learning Center that would provide funding through the Pre-K Counts grant to offer an expanded pre-K program for qualified Warwick students.

Background: Lindsey Stock, director of elementary curriculum, instruction, and assessment, explained that Owl Hill Learning Center has been able to qualify for the Pre-K Counts grants and would team up with Warwick for a pass-through partnership that would be held at Warwick with Warwick educators. The district has applied for grants for Pre-K Counts through the Pennsylvania Department of Education in 2018 and 2019, but did not receive the grants.

Details: Stock reported that research shows that children who attend quality pre-kindergarten programs, such as Pre-K Counts, are more likely to succeed in school and in life. The Pre-K Counts program focuses on serving families with the greatest need, and often partner with local schools and early learning centers to provide early learning to young children.

Designations report: Steve Szobocsan, director of secondary curriculum, instruction, and assessment, did a presentation on Targeted Support and Improvement designations. He reported that Warwick High School was identified as a Targeted Support and Improvement school for students with disabilities, relating to test scores in math and language arts. He also explained that graduation rates were affected by those students with disabilities who remain in the high school past the age of 18 in order to meet their educational goals. The next steps will be to set up a steering committee to adjust, set the direction, assess needs and create and monitor a plan.

Additional principal: Szobocsan also made a request to the school board to consider adding a third assistant principal at the high school. Currently, the principal is Kristy Szobocsan, with Josh Barnas and Justin Welker as assistant principals. By adding a third assistant principal, the high school would transition back to the past when there were three assistant principals to handle the growing needs of the more than 1,200 high school students.

Renovations: Erin Hoffman and Craig Kimmel of RLPS provided an update on the district renovation project. After nearly 70 years, the Warwick High School is long overdue for updates that include plumbing and electrical systems upgrades, mechanical systems upgrades, and mechanical system replacements. The proposed renovations and upgrades include the learning commons, tech commons, family consumer science, counseling center, virtual academy, alternative education, special education, athletics and physical education.

Future City: The 39-member Warwick Middle School Future City took home the international grand prize trophy in the DiscoverE 2023 Future City Competition, held in Washington, D.C., in February. At the school board meeting, team members demonstrated to board members their Future City plan for Odesa in Ukraine set in 2123, 100 years in the future.

Personnel: The board approved the retirements of Lynn Miller as a student support assistant at Warwick High School and Brittany Boultbee as a head cheerleading coach at Warwick High School. They approved Katherine Shickman as a language arts teacher at Warwick High School, replacing Sharon Wilson who retired. Erin Kulp was named as a life skills teacher at Warwick Middle School, replacing Katie Vargas who resigned.

Budget: District CFO Nathan Wertsch provided an update on the 2023-24 budget. He noted that Warwick would continue to monitor assessments that include real estate assessments, earned income tax and interest earnings. Expenses would include health care costs and cybercharter enrollments.