When: School board meeting, Nov. 19.
What happened: The district received the third of three checks presented this fall by the Warwick Education Foundation. Barbara Mobley, executive director of the foundation, presented a check for $19,936, which will help to fund the district’s initiative to add inclusive playground equipment at each of the four elementary schools. The new equipment will be able to be placed so that children with special needs can reach it while using a wheelchair or walker.
Final meeting: It was the last meeting for two board members. Timothy Quinn had been serving the unexpired term of Ben Sahd, who resigned due to health reasons. Scott Shaub had been on the board for eight years and did not run for reelection. Shaub and Nelson Peters, who recently was reelected, were both honored for their eight years of service.
What’s next: At the Dec. 3 committee of the whole meeting, two newly elected board members will be sworn into office. They are Lisa Miller and Edward Browne, who were elected on Nov. 5.
Also: For the seventh year in a row, the board adopted the Act 1 Accelerated Budget Opt-Out Resolution, stating that the school board will not increase real estate taxes for the 2020-21 fiscal year by greater than 3.1%. At the Nov. 5 committee of the whole meeting, Warwick’s chief financial officer, Nathan Wertsch, reported that the district is aiming for no tax increase again next year, based on strong economic indicators.