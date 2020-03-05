What: Warwick School District committee of the whole meeting, March 3.
What happened: Assistant Superintendent Melanie Calender and Kissel Hill Elementary School Principal Ryan Berardi presented a proposal to add a pre-K program for 4-year-olds who are determined to be most in need.
Funding: The district has applied for grants to help cover the program for the past three years but has not received any. Seed funding is being provided by the Warwick Education Foundation, and organizers hope to be able to launch the pre-K program in the next year or two.
Cost: Calender said cost for the first year would be more than $187,000. Costs in later years for parent services, training and staff development, and staff salary and benefits would total $133,000. The costs for student transportation have not yet been determined.
Why it’s important: Calender cited various studies showing the benefits to at-risk children in having early childhood intervention education. These programs have been demonstrated to improve academic achievement, behavior, graduation levels and future work success. Early education helps to reduce delinquency, crime and poverty, she said.
The details: The pre-K program would be offered to 34 students with 17 in each of morning and afternoon sessions. Eligibility factors would include lower household income, and risk factors such as trauma, academic difficulties, behavioral difficulties, English language learning, children of migrant workers and homelessness.
Staff: The pre-K program is proposed for Kissel Hill Elementary School. Staffing would include a full-time certified pre-K teacher and two part-time student support assistants for the morning and afternoon sessions.
Other business: Superintendent April Hershey said the district has received a $489,539 School Safety and Security Grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. It will be used to hire a full-time behavioral specialist, a second school police officer and a part-time social worker, along with purchase of equipment.
Upcoming: The board discussed six policy updates to receive a first reading at the March 17 school board meeting. They cover tobacco and vaping products for students, tobacco and vaping products for staff, use of school facilities, school security personnel, school bus drivers and school commercial motor vehicle drivers, and public attendance at school events.