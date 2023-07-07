When: Warwick school board meeting, June 20.

What happened: The board approved the final 2023-24 budget with a 0.55% tax increase.

Details: The $83.54 million budget is operationally balanced, reported Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch, noting the increase was recommended in order to lower debt service payments on an estimated $110 million in renovation projects for Warwick High School, John Beck Elementary School and Kissel Hill Elementary School.

Cost to homeowner: The tax increase equals 0.09 mills, with the increase setting the millage rate at 16.4611. This would amount to an $18.45 increase on a median household assessed at $205,000.

More: The average proposed tax increase across all 16 school districts in Lancaster County is 2.44%, Wertsch said. Only two school districts, Penn Manor and Columbia, have no tax increase. Warwick’s 0.55% increase is 1.89% below the average, with Warwick and Donegal being the only districts below 1.00%, reported Wertsch.

Library policy: The board approved the new library policy on the second reading. The policy was prepared by district solicitor Jeffrey Litts based on input from educators and librarians. It provides guidelines for school libraries, with the premise that all parents and guardians have the right to opt their own children out, but they cannot remove access for other children.

More: The policy states that materials must: enrich and support curriculum; be age-appropriate; cover an array of topics that foster critical thinking skills; promote literacy; and not contain excessive violence or sexuality. The new policy also provides a process for removing or retiring outdated and damaged books. Only books that have been vetted by the library review committee can be donated to school libraries. The opt-out process applies to specific titles. Books can only be challenged by the parents or guardians, not just anyone in the community.

Resignations: The board accepted the resignations of four community members on school board committees. They included Stacey Geesaman and Matthew Huber from the education committee and Penn Ketchum and Leslie Swan from the student activities committee. The board will be seeking applicants to fill these positions.

Student representative: Warwick High School student Zoe Wiker has been selected as the school board’s non-voting student representative for the 2023-24 school year. Wiker will begin her duties in September.

Calendar: The board also approved the 2023-24 school calendar, which lists the first day of school on Aug. 30 for first through 12th grade, and Aug. 31 for pre-K and kindergarten.