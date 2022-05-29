When: Warwick school board meeting, May 17.

What happened: The school board appointed attorney Scott Landis as a new board member, replacing Millard Eppig, who resigned in April because he and his wife moved from the area. Landis was unable to attend the May 17 meeting in person but was sworn in by District Justice Ed Tobin remotely. Landis then attended the meeting online and was able to vote with the rest of the board.

Background: At the May 3 committee of the whole meeting, three candidates were interviewed by the board, including Landis, mental health professional Kimberly Regennas and former military and police officer Bill Breault. Landis is a partner with Barley Snyder. He serves children as a Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lancaster County and former board president.

Committee changes: Committee assignments were adjusted for Landis joining. Todd Rucci was named as board president, with Ed Browne as vice president. Some of the major changes are Emily Zimmerman as the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center representative; Jim Koelsch as Joint Municipality Strategic Planning Committee representative; Rucci as labor and management representative and chair of the Personnel Committee; and Edward Browne as chair with Landis on the Student Activities Committee. Student representative Liam Zee is on both the Education Committee and the Student Activities Committee.

Budget: Warwick CFO and board Treasurer Nathan Wertsch presented the latest update on the 2022-23 proposed final general fund budget in the amount of $79,885,225. The board approved the proposed budget, which for the third year in the row does not call for a tax increase. With no tax increase, the proposed final budget would keep the millage rate at 16.3711.

Staff changes: Two significant athletic appointments were approved, with Amanda Misselhorn named as head field hockey coach at the high school, replacing long-time field hockey coach Bob Derr. Earl Hazel was transferred from a position as a language arts teacher at Warwick Middle School to director of athletics for the district, replacing Ryan Landis, who resigned. The board also approved the appointment of a long-term substitute math teacher at Warwick High School, Social Studies Department coordinator at Warwick High School and a marching band assistant. The board accepted the retirement of Penny Trees as a fifth grade teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary School, effective at the end of the current school year. Resignations included a nurse at Warwick High School, a gifted support teacher at elementary schools and more.

Comprehensive plan: The board approved the proposed comprehensive and special education plans for the district, effective July 1 through June 30, 2025. The comprehensive plan stresses that “every child can learn and deserves a quality education that is multidimensional, rigorous, relevant and engaging.” The plan highlights importance in collaboration, inclusivity and teamwork.

Opt-out policy: As requested at the May 3 committee of the whole meeting, the school board discussed the possibility of developing policies related to a decency standard, age-appropriate materials, and clarifying the opt-out policy in which parents can request that their children not read certain books they find objectionable. Several people spoke out on both sides of the issue of controlling the books and materials that students have access to in the schools. Rachel Willson-Snyder of Moms for Liberty asked for a decency standard that would extend to all books that might be considered objectionable because of topics addressing drugs, alcohol, sex or other issues. Warwick High School language arts teacher and department head Christina Bracken spoke out in favor of books that open horizons for students and allow them to learn to think critically, and pointed out that censorship could impact high school students who would not be prepared for college-level courses.

Quotable: “I disagree that parents are giving up control over their kids,” said board member Ed Browne. “I do not feel threatened by books and cannot tolerate banning books. The current policy encourages parents to make individual choices for their own children.”

Highlighting policy: As a result of the discussion, the district will be outlining the processes that are already in place to allow parents to opt out of books and materials for their own children. It will also detail that parents are already being notified when their children may be reading controversial materials that they may not want their own children to read.