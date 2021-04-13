When: Warwick school board meeting, April 6.

What happened: The board said it hopes to a start a pre-K program in the 2021-22 school year.

Background: The district had hoped to add the program this school year, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Details: Melanie Calender, assistant superintendent, said that the program, to be held at Kissel Hill Elementary School, would have 34 seats available, half in the morning session and half in the afternoon session. Students would be selected based on need because of a variety of vulnerabilities such as lower household income, academic difficulties, behavioral difficulties and homelessness. Eligible children would be identified through methods such as census reports, recommendation of health care providers, and other children in the family attending the school district who are known to be at risk.

Funding: Seed funding is being provided by the Warwick Education Foundation, and organizers are hoping that additional grant money will help to fund a program that is expected to cost $187,000 for the first year. Those costs would include parent services, training and staff development, and staff salary and benefits. One-time costs that first year would cover start-up supplies, equipment and promotion of the program. In following years, cost is estimated at $133,000 each year.

Other business: Nathan Wertsch, chief financial officer, updated the board on the 2021-22 budget. Wertsch and his financial team have been working to develop a balanced budget, and for the eighth year in a row, have voted to stay within the Act 1 index, which allows for a 3.5% increase.

Quotable: “Not a lot has changed since our last update,” Wertsch said. “We are still on track for a balanced budget, with no increase in taxes.”

Discussion: Wertsch pointed out that the Lititz and Warwick area’s economic strength was helpful in keeping the district’s budget healthy, despite various uncertainties. One of the biggest issues in the budget affects public schools all over the state. Cybercharter expenses cost the Warwick district $696,000 in 2019-20 and are expected to increase to $1.82 million in 2020-21.

Funding help: Wertsch also reported that the Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget calls for funding increases of $1.3 billion in basic education funding, with more than $830,000 for Warwick, and a $200 million increase in special education funding, with $248,000 for Warwick. A cybercharter reform proposal calls for a flat rate of $9,500 per student.