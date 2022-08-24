When: Warwick school board meeting, Aug. 16.

What happened: The board accepted member Matt Knouse’s resignation, which he said was for personal reasons.

Quotable: “I didn’t serve in the military, and I wanted to serve somewhere. It has been an honor to serve on this board,” Knouse said. “We have a lot more in common than we disagree on.”

What’s next: The board will have to fill Knouse’s seat within 30 days. Applications with a cover letter and resume should be submitted by Friday, Aug. 26. Candidates will be publicly interviewed at the next Committee of the Whole meeting. Then the final selection is expected at the Sept. 20 meeting.

Field house: The board approved two change orders related to the field house project, involving the need for a grinder pump and force main. Due to supply chain issues, the bleachers at the field house project may not be delivered in time for the fall sports season. The backup plan is to have temporary bleachers used until the permanent bleachers can be installed.

Health and safety: Members approved a revised health and safety plan with one vote against. Emily Zimmerman said she did not feel that the federal government should be telling the community what is best for the Warwick community.

Plan details: The plan does not require masks, mitigation, contact-tracing, quarantine after exposure or vaccinations, based on new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district expects to be able to provide face-to-face instruction for the 2022-23 school year. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are still expected to isolate while they are sick. Families will not longer be notified if there are COVID-19 cases in the school. Assistant Superintendent Melanie Calender said that they could develop a plan for families who wanted to be notified if there were cases in their child’s classroom.

Classroom materials: The board agreed to keep an opt-out system for parents and guardians who don’t want their children to access certain classroom materials. Members said an opt-in system would be too difficult to implement. Calender said the Library Review Committee could compile a list of all materials that had at least one dissenting committee vote for parents’ review.

Hires: The board approved hiring Colleen Blackman as an autistic support teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary; Taylor Mohr as a kindergarten teacher at Kissel Hill; Lena Ritter as a long-term substitute fourth grade teacher at Lititz Elementary; Kassidy Ferranti as a fifth grade teacher at John R. Bonfield Elementary; Zachary Gehman as a long-term substitute social studies teacher at Warwick High School; and Jackie Drexel as a nurse at John Beck Elementary. Lindsey Buckwalter and Jessica Wolf’s resignations were accepted.