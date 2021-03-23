When: Warwick supervisors meeting, virtual format, March 17.

What happened: The roundabout at Clay Road and Route 772 in Warwick Township is set to be closed March 25 through April 9. Detours will be posted.

Why it matters: The purpose of the closure is to complete final details of the construction project, including final paving and landscaping.

Annual police report: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department Chief Dave Steffen said there were 10,540 incident reports last year, with 5,092 in Warwick Township, 2,943 in Penn Township, 1,862 in Clay Township and 1,359 in East Petersburg Borough. There were 400 criminal arrests in 2020, with 169 in Warwick, 106 in Penn, 60 in Clay and 53 in East Petersburg. Accidents totaled 551, with 254 in Warwick, 159 in Penn, 78 in Clay and 60 in East Petersburg. The department serves a population of nearly 41,000 in a 73-square-mile area within those four communities.

A year like no other: Steffen said extra efforts were taken to keep everyone safe and maintain a relationship with the community amid a pandemic, peaceful Black Lives Matter protests and the November election. Steffen said the department set an example by wearing masks. Because the police department is accredited, the department uses body cameras and has a system in place to provide for police accountability, Steffen said.

Winter storms: Public Works manager Jason Minnich reported that frequent snowstorms in January and February used much of the salt supply, with road crews plowing during more significant storms and salting roads for the many minor storms that caused icy conditions.

Blessings of Hope: Zoning Officer Tom Zorbaugh said the Blessings of Hope project is uncertain because the nonprofit organization did not receive approval for additional requests for a trucking depot, fueling station and retail sales at the Becker Road location. The organization had originally applied for a warehouse, distribution center and parking.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. April 7, in a virtual format. The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. April 21 in the municipal building.