When: Warwick supervisors online meeting, April 7.

What happened: Supervisors announced the roundabout at Clay Road and Route 772 would reopen on schedule, two days after their meeting. In fact, it opened Friday, April 9, just as promised.

Background: The roundabout was closed to traffic March 25 to complete final details of the construction project. Those included final paving and landscaping.

Township manager: Supervisors are conducting a search for township manager to succeed Daniel Zimmerman, who is retiring at the end of the year after 28 years in the position. Supervisors have appointed the North Group of Lititz to oversee the search. Since 1994, Zimmerman has guided Warwick Township through agricultural preservation, environmental protection, innovative development and managed business growth.

What’s next: Board Chairperson Kenneth Eshleman said ads are being placed and the committee will be reviewing candidates as they are identified. The committee will have eight to 10 members representing different entities in the township, including supervisors Eshleman, Kelly Gutshall and Logan Myers.

Also: Nicole Cradic of Trout CPA reported the 2020 fiscal audit of township finances received a “clean opinion” with no long-term debt. Despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the township did well, she said. Several projects needed to be put on hold, but are now proceeding as planned.

Events: The board approved requests for the Thoroughbred Terrace annual yard sale May 1 and the Lititz recCenter’s seventh Annual Triathlon on Aug. 8.

Return to in-person meetings: The next supervisors meeting is set to be held in person at 7 p.m. April 21 at Warwick Township Municipal Building.