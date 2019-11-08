When: School board meeting, Nov. 5.
What happened: Ron Hallett, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, reported that in the 2018-19 Student Performance Review there were not a lot of differences from the previous year. As he went over performance at each of the schools, it was apparent that Warwick students tend to do far better in science than in math.
Quotable: “It looks like when it comes to STEM, we need more focus on the ‘M’ in STEM,” board member Leslie Penkunas said.
Performance: Hallett agreed, citing the high achievement of all four elementary schools in science Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests. Two of the elementary schools — Kissel Hill with 95 and John Beck with 90 — far exceeded the state PSSA averages of 78 in science. In contrast, math scores were the same or lower than state averages in most grades that are tested at the four elementary schools. In the middle school, there were similar trends in math proficiency, based on PSSA scores. At Warwick High School, 11th graders taking the Algebra I Keystone Exams scored 74, compared to state scores of 63.
Other subjects: In all six schools, from elementary schools to high school, students far exceed state averages in English Language Arts. High school students exceeded Keystone Exams averages in both biology and literature.
Next steps: Hallett said the student performance file was made available to the district in June and July and a variety of other data was released in October. This will give educators the opportunity to make some adjustments in curriculum.
Budget: Nathan Wertsch, the district’s chief financial officer, reported on the earliest steps toward the 2020-21 budget. He said they are aiming for no tax increase again next year, and that economic indicators remain strong.