When: Warwick supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: Warwick Township’s 2021 budget will be up for final adoption on Dec. 16. During the virtual meeting, supervisors discussed minor revisions to the $5.2 million budget. The updates relate to adjustments for insurance and consulting fees.

Taxes: The budget does not call for an increase in the real estate tax. The millage rate is expected to remain at the current millage rate of 0.02325. Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman reported that Warwick Township has maintained the equivalent millage rate since 1990.

Balancing the budget: Revenue is projected at $5,186,705, with expenditures budgeted at $5,244,194. The difference will be made up with an estimated $60,000 from the cash balance.

New fee: There is a proposed stormwater fee for 2021, to be introduced by July.

Library: Supervisors approved a request from the Lititz Public Library to have the township public works crew install story walk signs outside the library. The story walk program was created to offer a reading opportunity for children during the pandemic. During the summer, the library held its storytime outdoors for safety reasons. Now that the weather is colder, the option of posting pages of a story around the outside of the library building will offer an outdoors opportunity for stories.