- When: School board meeting, Oct. 1

- What happened: The board got an update on the new facility dog program. Wally, the first dog in the Paws for Warwick program, was at the meeting.

- Presentation: Ryan Axe, the district’s director of secondary education, said the purpose of the program is to provide comfort, and in some cases incentives, to students. He noted there are currently 12 dogs in training for nine positions and 150 staff members who have been trained to be handlers. Each dog has a primary caretaker, with a secondary caretaker in case that person is sick or on vacation.

- What’s next: Axe said that, by this time next year, they expect to have a dog in each building.

- Other business: Axe also provided an update on Career Learning Experiences, which is a communitywide program that offers career opportunities at local businesses. The program was started several years ago with five high school students who had internships at Sechan Electronics. This year, there are more than 120 students interviewing for internship positions at 23 local businesses.

- Quotable: “This has been very successful, and we give priority to seniors,” Axe said. “We are pleased with the interest that area businesses are taking in giving our students real-life work experiences.”

- Start date: Superintendent April Hershey reported that the district is considering starting classes before Labor Day in 2020. Labor Day will be Sept. 7, which means the district normally would start on Sept. 9. However, that would extend the school year well into June 2021. If classes were to start before Labor Day, they would begin around the same date as this year, only it would be before Labor Day instead of after.

