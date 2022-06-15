When: Warwick school board committee of the whole meeting, June 7.

What happened: The district is still on target for no tax increase for the 2022-23 school year, according to district Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch.

Details: The proposed final general fund budget of $79,885,231 is expected to keep the millage rate at 16.3711. For the third year in the row, the budget does not call for a tax increase. Attending the meeting online, Wertsch reported that the district has been the lowest in the county for four straight years, with the average millage rate of Lancaster County average at 17.227. Wertsch noted that there are still many major unknowns, including no direction from the state on either revenue budgets or expense reforms, which represent hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.

Quotable: “We have healthy fund balances and commitments,” Wertsch said. “While a lot of accounts have changed, the budget is still balanced."

What’s next: The final 2022-23 budget has been advertised, and the final budget is expected to be approved by the board at the June 21 meeting.

Curriculum approval: In regards to a request made at the May 17 meeting to outline the process of developing curriculum, Lindsay Stock, director of elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment, and Warwick Middle School Principal Steven Szobocsan explained the processes involved in the cycle that occurs every six years. They explained the adoption procedure goes through teachers, public comment, committee and board approval and adoption. Then, when updated or new curriculum is implemented, it continues to be evaluated and refined.

Library, opt-out approval: Stock and Szobocsan also discussed the process of reviewing library materials and opting out of classroom books. The steps in the Library Resource Adoption process include budgeting, committee review, public display and approved texts purchased and placed in circulation. Parents have the option to request that their own children not be allowed to check out certain books or materials. The process for opting out involves parents contacting their child’s teacher to gain a better understanding of the subject book, or materials. If they continue to be concerned about specific instructional materials, an alternative will be provided for their child.

Act 48 guidelines: In another matter, Assistant Superintendent Melanie Calender reported on the Act 48 Professional Development Committee, which involves administration, teachers and representatives from each of the six district schools. New guidelines require that a parent representative and a business representative be added to the committee. It was suggested that these two representatives come from existing committees such as the education or finance and legal committees.

Final security report: Following the meeting, an executive session was held with district Chief John Schofield providing a school safety and security report. It was Schofield’s last day in his position as coordinator of safety and security and school security officer, retiring after joining the district in 2018. Board member Matt Knouse thanked Schofield for his dedicated service, saying, “Your presence has been amazing and you have been an ambassador to the school district.”