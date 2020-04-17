When: Warwick supervisors meeting, April 15.

What happened: Despite statewide shutdowns due to COVID-19, Warwick Township is still on target to install two new roundabouts at two intersections on the extended Sixth Street.

Quotable: “We just don’t know exactly when they will get started,” said Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman at the online meeting of the board of supervisors. “Funding is still secure.”

Background: The two roundabouts would be located at the intersection of the extended Sixth Street and Route 772 and at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue. In March, Warwick Township awarded a contract to Construction Masters Services LLC. The bid for the roundabout on Route 772 was $1.4 million, while the Woodcrest Avenue bid was $1.2 million. The township received a $1.9 grant toward the cost of the project from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Other business: Zoning Officer Tom Zorbaugh said building projects in the township have been paused, but homeowners are still allowed to have repair and maintenance work done on their properties.

Parks closed: Zimmerman reported township parks have been closed, but the rail trail is still open, to allow people to get exercise.

Tax relief: Supervisors approved extending the base payment period for real estate taxes to Nov. 30. Zimmerman noted about 80% of taxes have already been collected in the early period.

What’s next: Supervisors meetings are at 7 a.m. May 6 and at 7 p.m. May 20. Both meetings are expected to be held online.