When: Warwick supervisors meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: The Santo Domingo Creek floodplain project received a $50,000 grant from the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund, township officials announced during the meeting.

Why it’s important: The watershed grant was awarded to the Lititz Run Watershed Alliance for design of the floodplain restoration along the creek. The project will involve trench work and sediment removal along the creek from the eastern side of Route 501 to the Rock Lititz campus. Water from the small creek in Warwick Township ultimately reaches the Chesapeake Bay.

In other business: Township supervisors reviewed a proposed small cell wireless facility permit application form, which will be used for applicants for new towers or existing support structures. The application covers poles for each facility, height of poles, ownership of property, and more. The board also reviewed a draft of the updated special events application, requiring preregistration for public events and the number of people expected to attend.

Next meeting: Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Warwick Township Municipal Building.