When: Warwick school board meeting, April 18.

What happened: The board approved an increase in Warwick High School’s graduation requirements from 23 to 24 credits.

Background: Currently, Pennsylvania requires a minimum of 21 credits to graduate. Warwick’s new requirement adds a half-credit additional elective and a half-credit requirement related to financial literacy and careers, otherwise called money management.

What’s next: The new requirement will begin with the 2024 freshman class.

Mental health programming: The board approved the Byrnes Health Education Center’s Breaking the Silence mental health programming for the 2023-24 school year, with a vote of 8-1. Breaking the Silence is a one-day program presented to ninth grade students. The program is being funded by a grant from the Lititz-based Ryan Brubaker Foundation. Board member Emily Zimmerman voted no, saying she still had reservations about the center being the right resource.

Pre-K Counts: Zimmerman also expressed concerns about Warwick School District teaming up with the Owl Hill Learning Center to apply for a state Pre-K Counts grant that would allow the district to expand its pre-K program.

Public comments: School board candidate Rachael Haverstick encouraged the district to proceed with plans to work with Owl Hill as a valuable community partner. Amanda Chap, another school board candidate, agreed, saying that the Pre-K Counts grant is geared toward families that cannot easily afford pre-K education on their own. Warwick teacher Lisa Hochreiter also spoke in favor of the Pre-K Counts program in helping to address early education challenges before children start kindergarten.

Curriculum: The board approved several recommendations from the education committee for curriculum updates. Lindsey Stock, director of elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment, and teachers Erin Myers, Mitchel Billek and Andrea Bear shared an overview of the rewritten third and fourth grade English language arts curriculum. Stock and teachers Andrew Stewart, Jackie Hess and Alex Daecher presented updates to the fifth and sixth grade math curriculum. Now all English and math curriculum will be in alignment from kindergarten to sixth grade.

More info: The board also approved the addition of Wonders, a spelling curriculum resource for first through sixth grade, the updated Advanced Placement world history curriculum, and the updated Advanced Placement English literature and composition course updates, so students can earn college credits through Harrisburg University.