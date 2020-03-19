What: Warwick school board meeting, March 17.

What happened: School directors discussed the coronavirus and its effects on Warwick schools, which are closed for two weeks. Superintendent April Hershey said the district has set up a link on their website for all information regarding the evolving situation of COVID-19, such as schedule changes, school meals and other communications.

Quotable: “We are in uncharted waters here. We thank everyone for their patience,” Hershey said.

School meals: A school lunch and breakfast meal for the next day may be picked up at Lititz Elementary School or Warwick Middle School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meals will be distributed daily in a grab and go format and may not be consumed on campus.

Graduation: The board approved the high school commencement for June 9 at Calvary Church, Landis Valley Road, Lancaster.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cancellations: Two overnight field trips — the District Jazz Festival set for March 20-21 and the PMEA All State Festival planned for April 22-25 — were canceled because of the COVID-19 situation.

Field house project: The proposed field house at the high school remains on hold until the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection gives its final review. The board hired Fidevia as construction manager.

Cost: Nathan Wertsch, the district’s chief financial officer, said the field house project, if approved, would not impact taxes. The school district would look at utilizing a mix of bonds and a fund balance. He said the district is “100% on target for no tax increase” in the proposed final budget set to be presented April 21.

Grant: The district received almost $490,000 in a School Safety and Security Grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency designated only for safety-related uses. The district will hire a full-time behavioral specialist, a second school police officer, a school police vehicle, a part-time social worker, and purchase additional cameras, hardware, and software for safety, as well as fund the youth court initiative at the secondary level.

Personnel: The board accepted the retirements of Rebecca Noon as a reading specialist at John Beck Elementary School, Jodi Brill as a kindergarten teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary School, and Caroline Keller as a kindergarten teacher at Lititz Elementary School. The board approved the Sarah Dombach as transportation coordinator, Julianne Callis as a health room nurse at the high school, and Jasmine Boyd as a student support assistant at John Beck Elementary.