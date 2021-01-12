When: Warwick supervisors virtual meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: For the first time in many years, the supervisors made a shift in officers at their reorganizational meeting. Kenneth Eshleman was named as chairperson, with Logan Myers stepping aside to serve as vice chairperson.

Why it’s important: Myers was the one to suggest the change, explaining that it will be his last year on the board and the last year that Daniel Zimmerman will serve as township manager, as he plans to retire from his 27-year position at the end of the year. Myers noted that he wanted to give Eshleman the opportunity to serve as chairperson to make way for the transition. That way, both Myers and Zimmerman will be available to help guide the township through the changes.

Rest of the board: Other supervisors are Herb Flosdorf, Kelly Gutshall, and Jeff Tennis. The seats held by Eshleman and Myers will be up for election to new six-year terms. Myers is not planning to run for reelection. Eshleman, Myers, Gutshall and Tennis are part of a committee to find a replacement for Zimmerman.

Other business: Bids were awarded to Herr Signal & Lighting to modify the traffic signal at Newport Road and Route 501 in order to provide a left turn signal so that drivers can turn left to Route 501 from West Newport Road.

What’s next: The supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings will continue to be held online via Zoom.