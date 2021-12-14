When: Warwick school board reorganization and regular meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: At its annual reorganization meeting, Judge Edward Tobin swore in one new board member, two newly reelected board members and one board member whose reelection was not yet confirmed at the time, pending a judge’s decision on write-in votes.

Pending decision: Previous Warwick school board President Michael Landis was sworn in and seated on the board, temporarily, as the bid for candidate Emily Zimmerman awaited a final decision regarding 139 votes for “Emily Zimmer.” That decision had not yet been made by the Dec. 7 meeting, but was certified on Dec. 9 at the Lancaster County Board of Elections, with Zimmerman granted the needed votes.

Board members: New board member James Koelsch was elected in November 2021 to fill a position on the board, which had been held by Debra Wenger, who did not run for reelection. Newly reelected board members were Millard Eppig and Matthew Knouse. They rejoined the board, after many years of service on the Warwick school board.

Assignments: Board members voted to name Eppig as president. Todd Rucci was named as vice president.

Other assignments: Approved as committee chairpersons were Knouse, Building and Property Committee; Leslie Penkunas, Education Committee; Nelson Peters, Finance and Legal Committee; Rucci, Student Activities Committee; and Eppig, Personnel Committee.

Also: Eppig was appointed as Lancaster County Career & Technology Center representative. Peters was named Joint Municipality Strategic Planning Steering Committee representative. Landis was named as Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 representative, Peters as legislative representative and Lititz recCenter representative and Eppig as labor and management representative.

Other matters: The board approved the reappointment of Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord LLP of Lancaster as district solicitor. Knouse suggested that the board look at other solicitors, but it was determined that Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord would remain through March 2022, until a new search can be completed. Also, the board approved the appointment of William Zee of Appel, Yost & Zee LLP of Lancaster as solicitor for special education services only for 2022, and approved the 2022 schedule for board and committee meetings.

Retirements: The board accepted the retirement of Ron Hallett as district director of curriculum, instruction and assessment; his retirement is effective June 30. The board also accepted the retirement of Kenneth Wolfe as school police officer at the Warwick School District, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Terminology change: In a related matter, the board approved a change for John Schofield and Wolfe to have their titles altered from school police officers to school security guards. There will be no change in their responsibilities, except that they will not be issuing citations.

New sport: The board approved the addition of girls wrestling as an extracurricular activity at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

ESSER funds: In addition to both meetings, the district in a town hall format held a Q&A session on American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, attended by approximately 65 people. Based on survey results, with 84.2% in favor of accepting, the district will be applying for the funds.

What it means: The relief funds represent an opportunity for school districts to receive funding for a range of uses relating to the pandemic. The district would be eligible to receive $3.5 million in funding, which would include learning loss due to the pandemic. The funds are available for use through Sept. 30, 2024.

Funding use: Melanie Calender, assistant superintendent, noted that the funds could be used to expand on programs already in place, allowing for focused intervention for at-risk populations using evidence-based materials.Other proposed uses included heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), after school K-6 programs, summer K-12 programs, academic intervention programs, technology updates, mental health support, and pre-K funding and expansion.

Public comment: Parent Justin Cook asked if the school district was aware of any districts that had chosen to decline the funds. “No” was the succinct answer.