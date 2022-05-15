When: Warwick school board committee of the whole meeting, May 3.

What happened: The school board took the first step in filling a vacancy on the board left by Millard Eppig Jr., who officially resigned in April. After receiving applications from interested persons, three final candidates for the board position were publicly interviewed at the meeting. The final selection will be made by the board members and announced at the May 17 meeting.

Candidates: The three candidates being considered by the board include local attorney Scott Landis, mental health professional Kimberly Regennas, and former military and police officer Bill Breault. Landis is a partner with Barley Snyder. He serves children as a Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lancaster County and former board president. He is a member of Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency, and volunteer with Pennsylvania Dutch Boy Scouts. He has one daughter who graduated from Warwick and another still in high school. Regennas is a clinical auditor and training coordinator. A long-time Lititz resident and member of the Regennas family known for their holiday candy business, she is a graduate of Warwick. The mother of three children, she is involved in the John R. Bonfield PTO. Breault has 35 years of experience in the military and with Lancaster city police. He has lived in the district for 20 years and has two children in the school district.

Board questions: When asked what they would focus on as board members, Landis noted that building trust within the school board and district was a top priority. Regennas emphasized that she would bring her mental health experience to the school board, with a commitment to helping families deal with the mental health issues that have been brought to light with the pandemic. Breault reported that he saw the school board as a team that works like a machine — even when the machine breaks down, it was OK to agree to disagree. He also stressed that the school district needed to acknowledge that children in the district belong to their parents, who should have a say in their education.

Budget: Warwick CFO Nathan Wertsch provided an update on the 2022-23 budget, saying that the budget was still on target for zero tax increase, remaining at a millage rate of 16.3711. The 2022-23 budget is projected at $79,885,231. Two major expense variables are charter schools and health insurance for employees. It is unknown as this point as to how state funding will affect the budget.

Quotable: “We are in a good place from where we left off in March,” said Wertsch, noting that there there has been no tax increase for three years, with only a 0.50% increase the year before. “We have been the lowest in the county for four straight years.”

By the numbers: The 2022-23 budget includes $40,000 in salaries/benefits savings, $200,000 anticipated increase in earned income tax revenue, $125,000 budgeted increase in Basic Education Subsidy, and $304,000 in available Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

What’s next: The budget schedule will have a recommendation to approve the proposed final budget with no tax increase at the next meeting, May 17, with continued budget trending and adjusting at the June 7 committee of the whole meeting and final adoption at the June 21 meeting.

Policy updates: The board reviewed and discussed six updates to school policies, including student discipline, student expression/dissemination of materials, controlled substances/paraphernalia, electronic devices, bullying/cyberbullying, and food services. These policies will be up for approval of the first reading at the May 17 meeting.

Public comments: A number of persons from the public spoke on issues that ranged from banning books to Title IX guidelines. Several books were mentioned that had been officially reviewed and restored to the school library shelves or in some cases, advanced classrooms with parental approval. After several parents asked that the district establish a decency standard, board member Jim Koelsch suggested that the board could look into developing policies related to a decency standard, age-appropriate materials, and clarifying the opt-out policy in which parents can request that their own children not read certain books they find objectionable.