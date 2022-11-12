What: Warwick school board meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Representatives with an architectural firm presented a districtwide feasibility study update.

Details: The study began in 2016 and includes surveys of existing buildings, focus groups, enrollment data collection and educational specifications. Warwick High School, Kissel Hill Elementary and John Beck Elementary need updates such as HVAC upgrades and space redesigns.

What’s next: The first part of planned renovations at the high school was the field house, which is nearing completion. Upcoming high school renovations include work on air systems, classrooms and the athletic department.

Funding: The estimated budget for the Warwick High School renovations is $91.8 million. The budget for baseline renovations that “just fix what is broken, but not make it any better” would be estimated at $61 million. Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds are available for some updates including HVAC modernization.

Controversial materials: Steve Szobocsan, director of secondary curriculum, instruction and assessment, provided an update on administrative work relating to the Library Materials Review Committee, which was discussed at the Oct. 18 board meeting.

Review committee: Szobocsan reported that applicants for the library materials review committee include 25 community member applicants, who will be prescreened with interview questions. In-person interviews will be offered to selected applicants. Warwick is looking to complete the process by the end of December. They will also be including student members on the committees, out of 19 applicants. Student membership will represent each grade level.

Budget: Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch reported on the preliminary budget. He said it’s still too early to tell whether a tax increase will be needed.

Quotable: “We are in a good financial position currently going into next year and feel we'll be able to meet our goal and do not anticipate an increase anywhere near our 4.1% allowable index,” said Wertsch, adding that one caveat relates to the district’s building renovation projects.

Audit: Wertsch reported that last year’s audit had a clean report with no findings or observations, and a strong year financially. The local economy has rebounded well coming out of the pandemic, and the Warwick School District has received additional funding from state and federal sources.

n What’s next: The board meets next 7 p.m. Nov. 15.