When: Warwick school board special voting session and committee of the whole meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: The board once again tackled the topic of parents being required to opt-in versus having the option to opt out of classroom materials.

Background: Back in June, board member Jim Koelsch suggested that the board once again address the issue of opting-in. The current opt-out process in place for classroom materials is that parents and guardians are able to contact their child’s teacher to gain a better understanding of the materials. If they continue to be concerned about specific instructional materials, an alternative will be provided for their child. With opt-in, the process would be that all parents and guardians would have to opt-in to all classroom materials before they can be taught. There has been no plan developed as to how this process would work and how parental consent would be obtained for all students.

Discussion: “How many times can we circle back to a topic we have addressed thoroughly,” asked board member Leslie Penkunas, adding that discussion about opt-in instead of opt-out would be logistically complicated. Board member Emily Zimmerman disagreed, saying she was in favor of opt-in. She expressed concern about curriculum that addresses sex education and human reproduction. Board member Matthew Knouse said he was concerned about books and materials being used in the classroom and available in the library.

Library committee: In response to the issue of library books, Superintendent April Hershey suggested that there could be a new library committee established to review the current library books available in the schools. A library committee was established several months ago with teachers, librarians, staff, parents and community members involved in reviewing more than 1,000 books. Hershey’s new proposal is that the committee be selected by the school board, who would conduct the interviews. She will be presenting her plan at a later date.

Public comment: There was a mix between those who wanted opt-in and restriction of library books and those who indicated trust in teachers and curriculum for students. Moms for Liberty member Rachel Wilson Snyder wanted a more functional policy of opt-in, so parents knew exactly what their children were being taught. Parent Mary Turner shared her own daughter’s experiences with her high school teachers, saying that she trusts her teachers.

Pennsylvania Youth Survey: Lindsey Stock, director of elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment, provided highlights from the Pennsylvania Youth Survey that was done in 2021. Stock reported that the survey is administered every two years for students in grades six, eight, 10 and 12 and that it is anonymous and voluntary. The survey is valuable in helping to formulate Warwick’s comprehensive plan and provide for services needed by students. The survey helps to view demographics, access to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, antisocial behavior, community and school climate and safety, social and emotional health, and risk and protective factors. With a total enrollment of 3,817, Stock reported that 889 students participated in the survey. Full results are available at warwicksd.org.

Results: Regarding electronic vaping use, 23.9% who reported using just flavoring, while 25.4% reported using marijuana. With alcohol use, the students who reported using alcohol reported that 36.3% of the time the alcohol was provided or available at home through their own parents. In 18.8% of cases, the alcohol was provided by parents of friends. Student responses were positive in regard to school safety, with 82% reporting that they have chances to speak directly to teachers and 86.2% feel safe at school. There were concerns for students dealing with mental health issues. Of those who took the survey, 31.1% reported feeling sad or depressed most days, with 28.1% who feel that life is not worth it sometimes.

Response: “This is an area that needs to be addressed, with mental health services for depression,” said Stock. There were also some unexpected responses from students, some of whom were dealing with difficult home situations, grief or loss, being homeless, not living with parents or guardians, and being food insecure. “We must remember that the Warwick community includes families and students who may be struggling, whether they appear to be or not,” said Stock.

Special voting session: With the start of the 2022-23 school year set to begin Aug. 30, the board held a special voting session to vote on personnel appointments prior to the start of classes. The board named Justin Welker as an assistant principal at Warwick High School. Welker previously served as principal at Tulpehocken High School in Bethel, Berks County, since spring 2020. Several new teachers were appointed and a few attended the meeting. New appointments included a language arts teacher at Warwick Middle School, grade school and support teachers at various elementary schools, cafeteria monitor and junior high assistant boys basketball coach.

Other personnel changes: The board approved a change of statuses for different educators, the election of independent volunteers and one retirement. Also several resignations were accepted, notably Colleen Heckman as the department coordinator for guidance at the high and middle schools, due to her new position as district director of student services.