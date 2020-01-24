- When: School board meeting, Jan. 21.

- What happened: The board marked School Board Recognition Month, receiving cards, artwork and gifts from students and faculty. District Superintendent April Hershey thanked board members for their service to the community and to the school district. She said books were donated to the school libraries on behalf of members.

- Quotable: “I want to thank the board and express how much we appreciate the board and the hard decisions that must be made,” said Lisa Hochreiter, president of the Warwick Education Association, who has been teaching at Warwick for 29 years. “Kudos to the Warwick school board.”

- Remembrance: A moment of silence was held in memory of the service of Ben Sahd, a former member who died in December. He was the husband of Beth Ann Sahd, who also served as a member several years ago.

- Personnel: The board approved Sarah Sell, school nurse at Lititz Elementary School; Cassidy Reddig, long-term substitute for social studies for seventh grade at Warwick Middle School; Natalie Sell, long-term substitute for social studies for eighth grade at the middle school; Hannah Edwards, long-term substitute for fifth grade at John Beck Elementary School, replacing Alison Horning who received a change of status.

- Sports: John Schneider was approved as assistant high school girls lacrosse coach, replacing Mallory Michel, who resigned. Ryan Mosher and Brennan White were approved as volunteer coaches.

- Retirements: Lisa Gleason, high school learning support teacher at the high school, and Carl Keener, high school mathematics teacher, effective at the end of the school year.

- Public participation: Among three proposed policies was one revising public comment at board and committee meetings. Hershey told Lititz resident Katie Donmoyer allows comments by those who have signed in at the beginning of the meeting and did not arrive late and missed previous discussion.

- Education: The board changed the high school course Project Lead the Way Digital Electronics to a semester and 0.5 credits. It also approved an update to the geometry curriculum, new physical education courses and youth court pilot program and update to the sociology course for the second semester.