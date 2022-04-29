When: Warwick school board meeting, April 19.

What happened: The board officially accepted the resignation of Millard Eppig Jr., who announced his resignation in March, noting that he and his wife were relocating to the Ephrata area. Eppig had served on the school board for 13 years, having been reelected to his fourth term in November and named as school board president.

Honors: Eppig was presented with a gift by Superintendent April Hershey in honor of his service. “It has been a pleasure to be a member of the Warwick school board,” Eppig said.

What’s next: Acting school board President Todd Rucci expressed his appreciation for Eppig’s service, explaining that the board will have 30 days to name a replacement to Eppig’s position. The procedure that has been used in the past involves accepting applications from interested person in the community. Applications with a cover letter and resume were to be accepted by April 25. The board will review the candidates, with preference to those who have some school board experience. Candidates will be publicly interviewed at the next committee of the whole meeting on May 3. Then the final selection by board members will be announced at the May 17 school board meeting.

Retirements: The board also accepted the retirement of John Schofield as district coordinator of safety and security and school security officer, effective June 7. Schofield joined the school district in 2018, after having served for 26 years with the Lititz Borough Police Department, as a detective since 1999. “It is with regret that we accept his retirement,” said board member Edward Browne, adding that Schofield has made a huge impact on the safety and security for the school district and its students. “We thank you for your service.” The board also accepted the retirement of teacher Stacie Bardell.

New principals: The elections of two new elementary school principals were approved by the board. Steven Lin was named as principal at John Beck Elementary School, effective July 1, replacing Lisa Bonfield, who retired. Jenna Louderback was named as principal at Lititz Elementary School, effective May 9, replacing Jason Soule, who resigned. Lin is principal at Fort Zeller Elementary School in the Eastern Lebanon School District; Louderback is assistant principal at Blue Ball Elementary School in the Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Controversy: There was some controversy with Louderback’s appointment, with several community members expressing concerns about an incident involving a special needs child that occurred at her current school district. The board met with and interviewed Louderback, delving into her background and any concerns, before approving her appointment. Board member Emily Zimmerman abstained from the vote for Louderback. Board member Matthew Knouse was not at the meeting due to a death in the family. Prior to the vote, Zimmerman asked for the vote to be delayed, but several board members indicated that they wanted to move forward. Zimmerman’s motion to delay was not seconded, and failed.

Other appointments: The board approved the appointment of Lindsey Stock as director of elementary curriculum, instruction & assessment. Stock’s position will dovetail with the new position of director of secondary curriculum, instruction & assessment. The board approved Steve Szobocsan, a principal at Warwick middle and high schools, to the new position. Zimmerman abstained from the vote as well as votes for other new hires, 75 volunteer positions, and changes of status, which were all approved by the board. Other appointments included student services consultant, emotional support teacher, art teacher, middle school science teacher and more.

Curriculum updates: The board unanimously approved seven educational committee requests. They included updates to the English language arts curriculum for grades K-2, five and six and updates to the math curriculum for grades three and four. A new hybrid course at high school called emergency medical technician basic was approved for the 2022–23 school year, along with a new textbook for the course. The board also approved the updated music curriculum for grades K-12, a new high school music course and the updated Chapter 339 School Counseling Plan for grades pre-K-12, all for the 2022-23 school year.