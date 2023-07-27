When: Marietta Borough council meeting, July 11.

What happened: Users of the softball fields at War Memorial Park expressed concerns regarding plans to reduce the number of fields as stated in the park master plan.

Background: Council intended to build basketball courts and a skate park at the cost of some softball fields.

What’s next: In light of concerns, President Frederick States said, “We need to re-examine the plan.”

Recommendations: Stephen Bailey, fire police chief, expressed a need for lines to be painted on Market Street and recommended ordinance changes to restrict parking to one side of Bridge Street.

Why it matters: People often park on both sides of Bridge Street, which would make it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass, Bailey said.

Safety: In response to concerns regarding Norfolk Southern trains passing through the borough, council confirmed Bailey as incident commander in the event of a public safety emergency.

Iron Furnace Park: Council authorized a final payment of $301,000 to contractor DH Funk & Sons LLC for improvements along Furnace Road. The $620,000 project included grant funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Chesapeake Bay Trust, as well as $150,000 from the borough’s liquid fuels fund to add parking, paving and access to the Northwest River Trail.

Traffic: Public comments alerted council to people driving in the wrong direction around the roundabout from Gay Street onto Market Street. Cars have been seen turning left instead of right around the circle, residents said. Council said it would look into installing clearer signage at the circle.

Public works: Council was made aware of several old brick storm drains collapsing on Bank, Front, Gay, and Decatur, and New Haven streets. The drains will be repaired within the existing public works budget.

What’s next: Council next meets on Aug. 8.