Walmart has opened a high-tech, 400,000 square-foot consolidation center in Lebanon.

The new facility is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road and will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance, according to a report by ABC27.

The facility is the second of its kind and plays a role in getting products to stores faster, according to the report. The automated technology in the facility can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center once it is implemented.

“We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities, and technology to ensure we have the right product, in the right place, at the right time,” Mike Gray, senior vice president, of supply chain operations at Walmart said in a statement to the news agency. “As part of these investments, the Lebanon facility will provide even more opportunities for small to medium-sized suppliers who do not ship nationwide, the ability to provide the product to all 4,700 Walmart stores.”