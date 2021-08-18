LEBANON − A marsupial's days of wandering the countryside of Lebanon County have come to an end.

The animal, confirmed to be a wallaby, was captured by Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler near Freeport Road sometime on Wednesday morning, according to PA State Game Commission southeast region's information and education supervisor Dustin Stoner.

The wallaby is being transported to a wildlife center somewhere in Pennsylvania, but Stoner declined to say where the wallaby is specifically headed.

No one has come forward to claim ownership of the wallaby. Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax and the Lebanon Valley Livestock Market & Exotic Animal Sale both said they did not lose a wallaby.

Stoner said the Game Commission hasn't received any calls regarding a lost wallaby. However, the Game Commission has opened an investigation into the wallaby's owner. If it is found that the wallaby's owner was not licensed to care for exotic pets, they could face hundreds of dollars in fines.

The animal was sighted in and around Mount Zion over the last week. Residents have posted photos and videos of the marsupial as it wandered through the area.

At first, residents were unsure if their friendly intruder was a kangaroo or wallaby. Both animals fall under the category of marsupial, meaning they carry their young in a pouch.

Then, the main distinction between the two is size, with wallabies often weighing in at less than 40 pounds and standing no more than about three feet tall. Kangaroos are often twice as tall and can weigh more than three times as much.