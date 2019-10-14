- When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 8

- What happened: During the meeting, the board heard a request from Wakefield Ambulance Association to add $5,000 to next year’s budget to help cover the cost of a new squad vehicle.

- Background: Wakefield representative Tyler McCardell explained to the supervisors that drivers currently use a 2001 Chevy Tahoe as their squad vehicle to respond to advanced life support situations when the ambulance is unavailable or extra support is needed. It is also used as a supervisory unit during major incidents.

- Why it’s important: Wakefield is asking also Fulton and Drumore townships to assist with $5,000 each toward the purchase of the new vehicle.

- The cost: Wakefield Ambulance Association has saved $20,000 from this year’s budgeted expenses to put toward the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer at $33,068. The township donations would make up the difference toward the purchase and outfitting of the new unit.

- What happens next: The township will consider the request as part of their budget approval process.

- Other happenings: Changes to the township zoning ordinances were approved to be advertised for a public hearing and adoption before the end of the year.

