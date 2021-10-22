When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.

What happened: Wakefield Ambulance Association operations coordinator Kirstie Breneman gave a presentation on Wakefield’s emergency medical services coverage in the township and requested an annual municipal financial contribution for a new fund they are proposing. Supervisors took no action.

Why it matters: With the municipal budget season approaching, community service organizations are reaching out to municipalities for continued or increased financial contribution requests. The EMS provider is proposing the creation of a municipally funded capital equipment fund to be used for the purchasing of equipment, including ambulances, stretchers and cardiac monitors.

Reason: Wakefield Ambulance Association cites stagnant medical insurance reimbursement rates combined with increased operational costs having stretched its ability to make "strategic investments" in its future. Even though the organization has had four consecutive stable budgets without losses, officials are forecasting a time in the near future where payroll and other costs will outpace the revenue stream.

Breakdown: East Drumore is served by two EMS providers, with the other being Lancaster EMS. Wakefield serves the southern portion of the township, encompassing 80 residents.

Cost: The Wakefield Ambulance Association is proposing a $3 per resident annual contribution rate from the four townships in its service area — East Drumore, Drumore, Fulton and Little Britain — totaling almost $28,662 annually. East Drumore’s annual contribution would be $240. Township Secretary Vickie Kreider said the township has contributed $200 in each of the last two budgets.

Transparency: The Wakefield Ambulance Association will provide quarterly reports on expenditures from the fund and future allocated uses to municipal officials.

Township response: Board chair Scott Kreider said the supervisors will consider it during upcoming budget discussions.

Quotable: “We take pride in being able to help our residents,” Brenneman said.

What’s next: Kreider said Bob May from Lancaster EMS will give a presentation at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 meeting. It will be held at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.